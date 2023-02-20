Internet information, personal data

The collection of your answers.

After being drawn at random from administrative files, you were contacted to take part in the Global Transport Survey. You answered, face-to-face or by telephone, a questionnaire about your household, its vehicles and the trips you made on a given day.

Your rights to access and rectify data.

You can exercise your right to access and rectify data concerning you, as well as your post-mortem rights, by sending us an email at the following address [email protected].

The pseudo-anonymization of your answers.

Once the collection is complete, your answers are pseudo-anonymised thanks to the deletion of contact information (surname, first name, telephone number, postal address and email address) and the blurring of the different places that have been declared in your answers to the questionnaire (aggregation within a radius of 110 metres). This pseudo-anonymization takes place within a maximum period of 4 months after the collection of your answers. In any case, it is carried out before the first statistical processing is undertaken.

Statistical analyses of responses for 10 years.

The pseudo-anonymised records of the survey are used by Île de France Mobilités for the purposes of knowledge of travel flows, and published only in the form of aggregated results.

The pseudo-anonymised recordings, including in particular all the places declared during the survey (blurred to the nearest 110 metres), are made available to institutional partners, infrastructure managers, as well as to public research organisations, which use them in compliance with statistical confidentiality for the purposes of knowing travel flows.

Having regard to the favourable opinion of the National Council for Statistical Information and pursuant to Law No. 51-711 of 7 June 1951, as amended, on the obligation, coordination and secrecy of statistics.

The Global Transport Survey (EGT), recognised as being of general interest, has been given the visa number: 2023X706TR and the non-compulsory nature, valid for the year 2023 (see the description sheet). Decree in the process of publication.

Pursuant to Law No. 51-711 of 7 June 1951, as amended, the responses to this questionnaire are protected by statistical confidentiality and are intended for Île-de-France Mobilités.

The General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 (GDPR) as well as Law No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978 relating to information technology, files and freedoms apply to this survey.

The research institute TEST SA, CEREMA and Université Gustave Eiffel, authorised by the Committee for the Confidentiality of Official Statistics, are the sole recipients of identification data (name and contact details) in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 212-4 of the French Heritage Code. They will be kept by the producer department for 5 years.

Respondents may exercise a right of access, rectification or limitation of processing for data concerning them during the retention period of identification data. These rights can be exercised by contacting the data protection officer of the TEST SA institute, whom you can contact at [email protected]. If you have any questions about the processing of your data, you can contact Île-de-France Mobilités' data protection officer at dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr.

If you consider it necessary, you can send a complaint to the CNIL.