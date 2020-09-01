Launch of the Covid mobility survey

A major survey on mobility in Île-de-France following the health crisis

How is the health crisis linked to the COVID-19 coronavirus changing the mobility of Ile-de-France residents? Will teleworking or tele-studies, the more frequent use of deliveries but also other "tele-activities" such as culture, sport, meetings with family or friends on the internet, have a lasting impact on mobility? Will Ile-de-France residents continue to travel as often as before or will they stay at home more?

To find out more about the changes in the mobility habits of Ile-de-France residents, Île-de-France Mobilités wanted to launch a major survey on post-lockdown mobility.



The data collected will make it possible to identify trends in order to imagine the journeys of tomorrow and meet the new expectations of Ile-de-France residents. This survey is carried out by telephone by the company TEST SA / Terre d'appel Field.

What are the objectives of this survey?

Many observations have been made on travel and mobility since the beginning of the lockdown in March 2019: counts (on the road, on cycle paths, on public transport), telephone surveys, analyses of smartphone tracks, etc. These observations say a lot about the way in which networks have been called upon to move, but do not allow us to know how behaviors evolve: who moves less, more, differently? How do external constraints (health rules, organization of work, schooling, leisure activities, etc.) impact the different categories of the population and how do these categories modify their travel practices?

This survey will provide the necessary insights to better understand the daily lives of Ile-de-France residents.

Methodology and results

The survey will be launched in September 2020 by telephone and online among thousands of randomly selected Ile-de-France residents. During each school period, between 3000 and 5000 Ile-de-France residents will answer a questionnaire mainly on the trips made the day before the survey.

The analysis of the answers provided will make it possible to understand the changes in mobility behaviour compared to the pre-lockdown period and then over time.

The results of the September-October wave of data collection will be available from November and shared by Île-de-France Mobilités via Omnil(Observatoire de la Mobilité en Île-de-France).

In order to take into account the diversity of population characteristics and thus ensure the statistical quality of the results, if you have been randomly selected, it is very important to complete the survey.

As the law makes it the strictest obligation, your answers will remain confidential and will only be used for the establishment of anonymous statistics, no commercial approach will be carried out.