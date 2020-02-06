Territorial service studies

As a first step, Île-de-France Mobilités establishes a diagnosis of travel needs in the territory concerned. Then, it anticipates their future development according to urban projects (construction of a new district, construction of a major facility – shopping centre, sports facility, etc.) or projects already underway on the transport networks (for example, the Grand Paris Express).

It then identifies new structuring public transport links that make it possible to respond to these various challenges. They are then the subject of initial studies.

The estimate of the expected number of passengers makes it possible to assess the appropriateness of the transport project. At the same time, a summary feasibility study is being carried out (for example, the possibility of developing a dedicated site on the road). It makes it possible to ensure that the project will be feasible and to estimate an order of magnitude of the investment costs.

These studies are carried out in consultation with the local authorities concerned.

They are a decision-making aid for the public actors who decide on the financing and construction of these infrastructures, in particular the State, the Île-de-France region and the Ile-de-France departments. The projects identified in these studies, which are approved by the funders, are included in a financial programme enabling them to be carried out (State-Region plan contract).