Grand Paris Express: Operator Information Day

The Grand Paris Express: a structuring project for the Ile-de-France region

– 200 km of network

– 65 new stations

– an automatic metro

A project supported by several actors

Île-de-France Mobilités designates the operators of the lines of the Grand Paris Express network, owns the rolling stock and finances the operation of the network (operation/maintenance and renewal);

the Société du Grand Paris is the project owner and owner of the infrastructure;

RATP Infrastructures has been appointed technical infrastructure manager.

An information day open to operators in order to share the challenges of the future competitive bidding process

In order to share the challenges of the competition for lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, Île-de-France Mobilités will organise a presentation on Thursday 13 June 2019, dedicated to operators who wish to find out about the conditions required to be able to respond to these calls for tenders: roles, responsibilities of the various stakeholders, characteristics and technical specificities of the network.

The presentation will be held in French and English, and remote participation will be available for those unable to travel to Paris.

The morning of information will be followed by a visit to the Fabrique du métro, organised by the Société du Grand Paris (for more information on the Fabrique du métro: https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/fabrique)

To follow the route of the lines and the progress of the construction work, go to the Société du Grand Paris website: https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/

