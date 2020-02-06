In its capacity as the Organising Authority for Sustainable Mobility in the Ile-de-France region, Île-de- Mobilitésis responsible for the management of all transport in the Île-de-France region andwill have to steer the opening up of the entire network to competitionand in particularthe operation of these new lines, which constitute the largest infrastructure and development project in Europe.
Grand Paris Express: The information day for operators was held on 13 June
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The information meeting organised on 13 June 2019 in Paris by Île-de-France Mobilités and devoted to the terms and conditions of the competitive bidding process for the future lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 of the Grand Paris Express was a real success. It has brought together a dozen French and foreign transport operators around these projects, which will strengthen the Ile-de-France network.
An information day open to operators on the challenges of the future competitive bidding process
In order to share the challenges of the competitive bidding process for lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, Île-de-France Mobilités brought together the operators in the presence of RATP Infrastructure, appointed technical manager of the infrastructure, and the Société du Grand Paris, the project owner and owner of the infrastructure, and the General Directorate for Transport and Marine Infrastructure (DGITM). The aim of this discussion meeting was to provide them with all the information they needed to respond to future calls for tenders for the commissioning of future lines: roles, responsibilities of the various stakeholders, characteristics and technical specificities of the network, and timetable.
The morning continued with a visit to the Fabrique du métro, organised by the Société du Grand Paris, which shared with the operators the progress of the work and technical information on the organisation of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18.
The presentations made to the operators can be downloaded here:
The minutes of the information day can be downloaded here: