Grand Paris Express: The information day for operators was held on 13 June

An information day open to operators on the challenges of the future competitive bidding process

In order to share the challenges of the competitive bidding process for lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, Île-de-France Mobilités brought together the operators in the presence of RATP Infrastructure, appointed technical manager of the infrastructure, and the Société du Grand Paris, the project owner and owner of the infrastructure, and the General Directorate for Transport and Marine Infrastructure (DGITM). The aim of this discussion meeting was to provide them with all the information they needed to respond to future calls for tenders for the commissioning of future lines: roles, responsibilities of the various stakeholders, characteristics and technical specificities of the network, and timetable.

The morning continued with a visit to the Fabrique du métro, organised by the Société du Grand Paris, which shared with the operators the progress of the work and technical information on the organisation of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The presentations made to the operators can be downloaded here: