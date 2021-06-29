The imagine R package allows unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France, on all modes (except Orlyval). The imagine R package is only subscribed to via the internet.
Imagine R Scol'R card
To facilitate the mobility of children, Île-de-France Mobilités offers a 100% refund of the imagine R pass for holders of a Scol'R Junior card.
Transport accessible to all: Île-de-France Mobilités is setting up the imagine R pass free of charge for holders of a scol'R Junior card.
To benefit from this refund, you must first have a Scol'R Junior card, intended for children under 11 years old on 31 December of the current year or for children in primary school, and have purchased an imagine R pass for the current school year.
To find out more about the documents to provide, the application deadline and the procedure to follow to benefit from this reimbursement: