The punctuality report on your routes in 2021

Why measure the punctuality rate?

The punctuality rate is a good indicator of the health of the network, the objective being of course to always improve.

This punctuality rate is also very important, because contractually, it is taken into account in the remuneration of transport operators (RATP and SNCF).

If the punctuality rate is good, operators will be able to receive a financial bonus

If the rate is bad, operators will be penalised with a penalty

This system was set up by Île-de-France Mobilités to encourage them to improve the quality of service to passengers in the Ile-de-France region on a daily basis.