The punctuality report on your routes in 2021
Published on
What are the punctuality figures on the lines and routes you used in 2021? Metro, RER, Transilien: we take stock, month by month.
Every month, Île-de-France Mobilités measures the punctuality of all train, RER and metro lines. The punctuality rate indicates the percentage of passengers who arrived on time.
Why measure the punctuality rate?
The punctuality rate is a good indicator of the health of the network, the objective being of course to always improve.
This punctuality rate is also very important, because contractually, it is taken into account in the remuneration of transport operators (RATP and SNCF).
- If the punctuality rate is good, operators will be able to receive a financial bonus
- If the rate is bad, operators will be penalised with a penalty
This system was set up by Île-de-France Mobilités to encourage them to improve the quality of service to passengers in the Ile-de-France region on a daily basis.
From now on, poor punctuality gives the right to a refund
With the latest generation of contracts signed with operators, Île-de-France Mobilités wanted to go further in the incentive logic.
From now on, over the course of a year, if more than one in 5 passengers is more than 5 minutes late (compared to the theoretical time of arrival of the train or RER), the operator will not only be penalised, but it will also have to reimburse the passengers. This is what we refer to as a punctuality of less than or equal to 80%, in contractual language.
The axes, for a better consideration of all passengers
Finally, to better take into account the experiences of passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités has also decided not to stop at the punctuality of each line.
Indeed, even if the punctuality of the entire line is satisfactory, it can happen that on a specific section, delays accumulate.
It is therefore to compensate these passengers and encourage operators to make efforts throughout the network that we have created 88 axes (a portion of a line linking several cities), throughout the network.
RATP, SNCF: punctuality tables in 2021
Below you will find the punctuality figures for the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network for the year 2021 (metro, train, RER).
You will find the figures presented axis by axis, and line by line, for each month of the year.