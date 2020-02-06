Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) developed the PDUIF as part of a broad consultation process that involved all the players in the Paris region's mobility. The PDUIF was approved on 19 June 2014 by the Île-de-France Regional Council after a public inquiry and the opinion of the State.
The Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan
The Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan (PDUIF) sets the objectives and framework of the policy for the movement of people and goods on the regional territory until 2020, for all modes of transport. The PDUIF aims at a sustainable balance between mobility needs, environmental and health protection, preservation of quality of life while taking into account financial constraints.
The objectives of the PDUIF
The PDUIF aims to change travel practices towards more sustainable mobility over the period 2010-2020 in a context of overall travel growth of 7%. To achieve a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, the PDUIF aims overall:
- a 20% increase in public transport trips;
- a 10% increase in trips in active modes (walking and cycling). Within active modes, the growth potential of cycling is greater than that of walking;
- a 2% decrease in trips by car and motorized two-wheelers.
The actions of the PDUIF
To achieve the objectives of the PDUIF, it is necessary to change travel conditions and behaviours. The PDUIF sets out nine challenges to be met to achieve this; Challenges 1 to 7 are about travel conditions and challenges 8 and 9 are about behaviours.
These 9 challenges are broken down into 34 actions, 4 of which are prescriptive. The implementation of these actions is based on the mobilization of all mobility stakeholders in the Île-de-France region.
CHALLENGE 1: Build a city that is more conducive to walking, cycling and public transit
- Action 1.1 Act at the local level for a city that is more favourable to the use of alternative modes of transport to the car
CHALLENGE 2: Making public transit more attractive
- Action 2.1 A strengthened and more efficient rail network
- Action 2.2 A modernised and extended metro
- Action 2.3 Tramway and T Zen: a structuring transport offer
- Action 2.4 A more attractive bus network
- Action 2.5 Develop high-quality multimodal interchange hubs
- Action 2.6 Improving passenger information on public transport
- Action 2.7 Facilitate the purchase of transport tickets
- Action 2.8 Enable occasional users to benefit from the Navigo contactless pass
- Action 2.9 Improving taxi traffic conditions and facilitating their use
CHALLENGES 3 and 4: Restoring the importance of walking in the travel chain and breathing new life into cycling
- Action 3/4.1 Pacifying the roads to give priority to active modes of transport
- Action 3/4.2 Reducing the main urban cuts
- Action 3.1 Designing the street for pedestrians
- Action 4.1 Make roads cyclable
- Action 4.2 Promote bicycle parking
- Action 4.3 Encourage and promote cycling among all audiences
CHALLENGE 5: Acting on the conditions of use of individual motorized modes
- Action 5.1 Achieving an ambitious road safety target
- Action 5.2 Implement public parking policies for sustainable mobility
- Action 5.3 Supervise the development of private parking
- Action 5.4 Optimize road operations to limit congestion
- Action 5.5 Encourage and develop the practice of carpooling
- Action 5.6 Encourage car-sharing
CHALLENGE 6: Make the entire travel chain accessible
- Action 6.1 Making roads accessible
- Action 6.2 Make public transport accessible
CHALLENGE 7: Rationalise the organisation of goods flows and promote the use of waterways and trains
- Action 7.1 Preserve and develop logistics sites
- Action 7.2 Promoting the use of the waterway
- Action 7.3 Improving the rail transport offer
- Action 7.4 Contribute to a more efficient road freight transport system and optimise delivery conditions
- Action 7.5 Improving the environmental performance of freight transport
CHALLENGE 8: Build a governance system that empowers actors in the implementation of the PDUIF
CHALLENGE 9: Make Ile-de-France residents responsible for their travel
- Action 9.1 Develop travel plans for companies and administrations
- Action 9.2 Develop school travel plans
- Action 9.3 Provide comprehensive, multimodal information accessible to all and develop mobility advice
Environmental actions
ENV1 Supporting the development of new vehicles
ENV2 Reducing transport-related noise pollution
In addition to implementing actions concerning public transport, Île-de-France Mobilités is in charge of coordinating and evaluating the PDUIF.
The 2017-2020 roadmap of the PDUIF
The mid-term review of the PDUIF showed the actions that have made progress and those where the difficulties are greater. The Île-de-France Region has a very strong ambition to improve travel conditions and the transport revolution is taking shape in new action programmes by the Île-de-France Regional Council and Île-de-France Mobilités. Finally, technological advances suggest that there will soon be upheavals in the way we get around.
To breathe new life into the PDUIF, a roadmap for the years 2017 to 2020 has been drawn up. This roadmap is the result of a major consultation with all the stakeholders involved in mobility within the framework of eight seminars organised in each of the departments in March and April 2017.
The roadmap is a new framework document for all mobility stakeholders. It reinforces the actions initially included in the PDUIF, which must be continued, strengthened or adapted, and implemented at the level of each of the region's territories. It gives a new ambition to the PDUIF by integrating the Transport Revolution.
The 2017-2020 roadmap is thus in line with the desire expressed in the PDUIF to make it not a planning frozen in time at the time of its approval, but a framework for action that can be adapted over time on the basis of the continuous evaluation of its implementation, society's expectations and technical progress.
The evaluation of the PDUIF and the launch of the development of the Mobility Plan in Île-de-France 2030
In accordance with the Transport Code, Île-de-France Mobilités has carried out the evaluation of the PDUIF 2010 - 2020 as part of a partnership approach involving all mobility stakeholders in the Île-de-France region.
The evaluation process was thus based on:
- Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités from transport operators and rail, road or river infrastructure managers as well as from various organisations (Airparif, Bruitparif);
- Analyses carried out by the Paris Region Institute;
- Analyses conducted by Île-de-France Mobilités;
- An evaluation of the governance of the PDUIF carried out by the firm Mensia Conseil with more than a hundred technicians and elected officials from the Ile-de-France communities;
- Numerous thematic meetings that brought together more than 140 mobility experts from the Ile-de-France region to ensure the completeness of the information collected and to clarify the analyses.
The first lessons learned from the evaluation were shared during committees bringing together the EPCIs, the City of Paris and the departments at the technical level.
A provisional version of the evaluation report was then made available to mobility stakeholders in the Ile-de-France region as part of the Assises de la mobilité en Île-de-France held on 6 December 2021. Nearly 200 participants were able to react on each of the themes, to enrich and clarify the evaluation.
The evaluation report is organized into two documents:
- A summary summarizing the evolution of the mobility context in Île-de-France since 2010, the achievement of the overall objectives of the PDUIF, a summary of the assessment of the implementation of actions and transversal lessons,
- A document presenting the detailed evaluation of the implementation of the actions by theme:
- Summary and Introduction
- Challenge 1 - Building a city that is more conducive to the use of public transit, walking and cycling
- Challenge 2 - Making public transit more attractive
- Challenges 3-4 - To restore the importance of walking in the chain of travel and to breathe new life into cycling
- Roads Challenge - Roads, support for mobility
- Challenge 5 - Acting on the conditions of use of individual motorized modes
- Challenge 6 - Make the entire travel chain accessible
- Challenge 7 - Rationalise the organisation of freight flows and promote the use of water and trains
- Challenge 8 - Build a governance system that empowers stakeholders for the implementation of the PDUIF
- Challenge 9 - Make Ile-de-France residents responsible for their travel
- Environmental Challenge - Environmental actions
By deliberation dated 25 May 2022, the Île-de-France Mobilités Council took note of the evaluation of the Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan (PDUIF) 2010-2020 and decided to revise the PDUIF with a view to drawing up the Île-de-France 2030 Mobility Plan.