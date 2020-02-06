The Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan

The actions of the PDUIF

To achieve the objectives of the PDUIF, it is necessary to change travel conditions and behaviours. The PDUIF sets out nine challenges to be met to achieve this; Challenges 1 to 7 are about travel conditions and challenges 8 and 9 are about behaviours.

These 9 challenges are broken down into 34 actions, 4 of which are prescriptive. The implementation of these actions is based on the mobilization of all mobility stakeholders in the Île-de-France region.

CHALLENGE 1: Build a city that is more conducive to walking, cycling and public transit

Action 1.1 Act at the local level for a city that is more favourable to the use of alternative modes of transport to the car

CHALLENGE 2: Making public transit more attractive

Action 2.1 A strengthened and more efficient rail network

Action 2.2 A modernised and extended metro

Action 2.3 Tramway and T Zen: a structuring transport offer

Action 2.4 A more attractive bus network

Action 2.5 Develop high-quality multimodal interchange hubs

Action 2.6 Improving passenger information on public transport

Action 2.7 Facilitate the purchase of transport tickets

Action 2.8 Enable occasional users to benefit from the Navigo contactless pass

Action 2.9 Improving taxi traffic conditions and facilitating their use

CHALLENGES 3 and 4: Restoring the importance of walking in the travel chain and breathing new life into cycling

Action 3/4.1 Pacifying the roads to give priority to active modes of transport

Action 3/4.2 Reducing the main urban cuts

Action 3.1 Designing the street for pedestrians

Action 4.1 Make roads cyclable

Action 4.2 Promote bicycle parking

Action 4.3 Encourage and promote cycling among all audiences

CHALLENGE 5: Acting on the conditions of use of individual motorized modes

Action 5.1 Achieving an ambitious road safety target

Action 5.2 Implement public parking policies for sustainable mobility

Action 5.3 Supervise the development of private parking

Action 5.4 Optimize road operations to limit congestion

Action 5.5 Encourage and develop the practice of carpooling

Action 5.6 Encourage car-sharing

CHALLENGE 6: Make the entire travel chain accessible

Action 6.1 Making roads accessible

Action 6.2 Make public transport accessible

CHALLENGE 7: Rationalise the organisation of goods flows and promote the use of waterways and trains

Action 7.1 Preserve and develop logistics sites

Action 7.2 Promoting the use of the waterway

Action 7.3 Improving the rail transport offer

Action 7.4 Contribute to a more efficient road freight transport system and optimise delivery conditions

Action 7.5 Improving the environmental performance of freight transport

CHALLENGE 8: Build a governance system that empowers actors in the implementation of the PDUIF

CHALLENGE 9: Make Ile-de-France residents responsible for their travel

Action 9.1 Develop travel plans for companies and administrations

Action 9.2 Develop school travel plans

Action 9.3 Provide comprehensive, multimodal information accessible to all and develop mobility advice

Environmental actions

ENV1 Supporting the development of new vehicles

ENV2 Reducing transport-related noise pollution

In addition to implementing actions concerning public transport, Île-de-France Mobilités is in charge of coordinating and evaluating the PDUIF.