Opinions published

Stations and Routes|tremblay-en-france
circulation facilitée sur l'ensemble du tracé ?
Hello, allowing a better service and regularity of buses is a good idea. On the part going downhill/up to the Vert Galant station, using a lane for buses seems wise since you could not touch the trees
Project characteristics
Département de Seine Saint Denis
The Department of Seine-Saint-Denis is working with Ile-de-France Mobilités (IdFM) to support the Aulnay-sous-Bois – Tremblay-en-France bus project. We share with IdFM and the other partners the main
Various|villepinte
Négatif
Not in favor of the project because traffic on this boulevard is bad only in the evening and the creation of a bus lane will create more insecurity and young people will pass through this corridor to
Project characteristics|aulnay-sous-bois
Profitons-en pour faire de la place aux mobilités actives (piétons, vélos)
Let's take advantage of the renovation of line 15 to make + room for public transport but also for active mobility.
This means:
1) Understand why so many cars cross the Croix Blanche bridge.
2) Red
Project characteristics|aulnay-sous-bois
Contribution d’Aulnay à Vélo, avec le Collectif Vélo Île-de-France
This is the contribution of Aulnay à Vélo and the Collectif Vélo Île-de-France, of which the association is a member.
The TCSP project offers prospects for the development and requalification of cert
Project characteristics|aulnay-sous-bois
Portion gare aulnay sous bois
Hello
It should be noted that the use of bicycles is not part of the political objective of the town hall of Aulnay sous bois, which during the last municipal elections blamed the bicycle for certain
Project characteristics|aulnay-sous-bois
Contestation des partis pris d'aménagement
The TCSP project plans to free up public rights-of-way in order to improve the flow of bus traffic on the current line 15. However, between the Croix Blanche bridge and the jumped rabbit stop, the sec
Stations and Routes|villepinte
Partie RD40
This road was initially perfectly designed (which is rare) although its native fluidity was later distorted by disastrous road markings.
What not to do:
- Cut down trees, of course. This ancient fore
Project characteristics|tremblay-en-france
Enfin mes doifférentes interventions prises en considération
For years we have been calling for a change in the operation of line 15 on the
from the Vert Galant to the Place Jean-Jaurès. At the time when the line was managed by the CIF, despite numerous invest
Stations and Routes|aulnay-sous-bois
EST-IL VRAIMENT NÉCESSAIRE DE PASSER PAR LE PONT DE LA CROIX-BLANCHE?
The roads in Aulnay (Mitry, Princet, Vallès, Pont de la Croix-Blanche) are very constrained and will not allow for the implementation of a complete dedicated site. However, it is possible to imagine a