The bus operations centre

The existing bus operational centres are not compatible to receive the future articulated buses with their own engines from the Bords de Marne. A new bus operations centre will ensure their maintenance, cleaning, parking and meet the needs of other bus lines in the area. At the preliminary study stage and presented to the consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021, two sites near the route and a suitable surface area were considered for its implementation:

In Chelles, on the SNCF right-of-way located to the south of the railway line;

In Neuilly sur Marne, on the abandoned A103 motorway.

Studies are continuing on these two potential sites. Particular attention will be paid to the architectural and environmental quality of this building, which is essential to the project, from the design stage.