Financing and the actors
The State
By participating in the financing of the TCSP project "Bus Bords de Marne" on the former RN34, the State is committed to meeting the challenges of travel and the expectations of Ile-de-France residents. It pursues its objective: to modernise and develop more efficient transport lines accessible to all, making it possible to move more quickly towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful way of life, and thus to strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region.
The Île-de-France Region
To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. It also supports the development of daily cycling as well as new road uses such as carpooling or lanes reserved for buses and taxis. It is developing a resolute policy to combat traffic jams and support road innovation. In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The Île-de-France Region is therefore a co-ticket to the tune of 49%, under the State-Region Plan Contract.
The Department of Val-de-Marne
The Department of Val-de-Marne is committed to the improvement and development of transport for all Val-de-Marne. Promoting public transport and soft traffic, calming car traffic, guaranteeing better service to the territory and reducing travel times within the department, these are the main objectives of the Departmental Council in terms of travel.
The Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
Because it is a major social, economic and environmental issue, the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis is committed to the development of active modes of transport and is committed to improving the quality and quantity of public transport in the region. It actively participates in the deployment of the bus network and the extension of metro lines, and supports the construction of the new Grand Paris Express metro lines.
The Department of Seine-et-Marne
By calming car traffic, developing public transport, school transport, local services, carpooling and bicycle links, the Department of Seine-et-Marne is a community mobilized to promote the mobility of the Seine-et-Marne. To achieve this, the Department supports numerous projects in the Seine-et-Marne region alongside the various partners.
Île-de-France Mobilités
Île-de-France-Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. Every day, 5 million trips are made by Ile-de-France residents on one of the 10,500 buses and coaches circulating on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network. It devotes significant resources to the development of this network, which is essential to the mobility of Ile-de-France residents. The improvements are mainly aimed at adapting the operation of the lines to the rhythm of life of Ile-de-France residents: increase in the frequency of passage during the day or during rush hour and improvement of timetables, with earlier and/or later buses. Sometimes it is the routes of the lines that must be adapted to changes in the territories, such as new facilities or districts to be served, the transformation of a street into a pedestrian axis, etc. Ile-de-France Mobilités also aims to have a 100% clean bus fleet by 2025 for the densest areas of the region and by 2030 for the entire region. This is the most ambitious energy transition target in Europe.