Financing and the actors

Île-de-France-Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. Every day, 5 million trips are made by Ile-de-France residents on one of the 10,500 buses and coaches circulating on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network. It devotes significant resources to the development of this network, which is essential to the mobility of Ile-de-France residents. The improvements are mainly aimed at adapting the operation of the lines to the rhythm of life of Ile-de-France residents: increase in the frequency of passage during the day or during rush hour and improvement of timetables, with earlier and/or later buses. Sometimes it is the routes of the lines that must be adapted to changes in the territories, such as new facilities or districts to be served, the transformation of a street into a pedestrian axis, etc. Ile-de-France Mobilités also aims to have a 100% clean bus fleet by 2025 for the densest areas of the region and by 2030 for the entire region. This is the most ambitious energy transition target in Europe.