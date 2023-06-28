The Bus Operations Centre (COB)

The new Bus Operational Centre (COB) is essential for the operation of the Bus Bords de Marne. It is a workshop-garage with multiple functions: preventive and corrective maintenance of the buses, their cleaning, as well as their garage at the end of service.

Indeed, the existing bus operational centres cannot receive the future electrically powered articulated buses of the Bus Bords de Marne (for a question of space). In addition to accommodating the Bus Bords de Marne, the new bus operational centre will also make it possible to meet the needs of other bus lines in the area.

The site chosen for its construction is in Neuilly-sur-Marne, about 1.5 km north of the Place de la Résistance, in the abandoned sector of the A103 motorway between the railway tracks and the rue Paul et Camille Thomoux.