How are traffic forecasts made?

To estimate the expected traffic forecasts for this public transport project, Île-de-France Mobilités is working with the Paris Region Institute, which lists all the current regional development projects and thus establishes the prospects in terms of jobs and housing. Based on these studies, Île-de-France Mobilités is drawing up hypotheses that will allow it to refine its model, which will be updated during the studies of the schematic diagram and at each stage of the project. Regarding mobility practices, the model on which the DOCP is based was developed before the lockdown and the current health crisis. Nevertheless, Île-de-France Mobilités has undertaken new surveys to measure recent changes in mobility. The results obtained will be taken into account as much as possible in the preliminary studies in progress, and the models will be updated at each stage of the project.