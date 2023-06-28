How are cycling facilities envisaged?

A 3-metre-wide two-way cycle path will be built along the route of the Bus Bords de Marne. This dedicated and continuous development will promote the use of bicycles. Compact, it allows a balance between the different functionalities to leave a place for all users (bus lanes, landscaping, parking, road lanes) while guaranteeing the safety of cyclists. The cycle path is planned on the north side of the road, in order to facilitate exchanges with the surrounding neighbourhoods. The safe crossings at crossroads or at the stations will be deepened in the subsequent studies of the project to allow the continuity of the cycle routes to the south. These developments will be linked to other cycling development projects underway, such as the 2024 Bicycle Plan of the Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Council and the "RER-V" project led by the Collectif Vélo Île-de-France.