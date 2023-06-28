How are cycling facilities envisaged?

At the stage of the DOCP studies prior to consultation, the project provides for the development of a 3-metre-wide two-way cycle path dedicated and continuous to promote the use of bicycles. Compact, this layout allows a balance between the different functionalities to leave room for all users (bus lanes, landscaping, parking, roads) while guaranteeing the safety of cyclists. The cycle path is planned on the north side of the road, in order to facilitate exchanges with the surrounding neighbourhoods. Safe crossings at crossroads or at stations will be deepened in the preliminary studies to allow the continuity of cycle routes to the south. These developments will be linked to other cycling development projects underway, such as the 2024 Bicycle Plan of the Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Council and the "RER-V" project led by the Collectif Vélo Île-de-France and the Île-de-France Region. In the preliminary studies underway, and according to the comments made during the consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to promoting the capacity, safety and continuity of cycle and pedestrian routes along the project route.