During the ongoing studies, will the consultation continue?

In the guidelines adopted following the consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités has committed to continuing the partnership work undertaken with the local authorities, which have been involved in the construction of the project since its inception. It also undertook to maintain a system of continuous information and consultation with the public and associations during the development of the principle plan and the investigation file. To stay informed about the progress of the project, and to be alerted to the next moments of consultation between now and the public inquiry scheduled for 2023, you cansubscribe to the project's news.