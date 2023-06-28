Will bus line 113 disappear? What about the other bus lines using the axis?

Bus line 113 and all bus lines using all or part of the route of the future Bus Bords de Marne will be the subject of a precisely defined restructuring 2 to 3 years before the project is commissioned. This reorganisation of the local bus network will aim in particular to:

size the bus offer as closely as possible to the needs observed,

ensure that the structuring bus lines benefit optimally from the developments carried out,

maintain the current level of service beyond the TCSP route to Nogent-sur-Marne on the one hand, and beyond Chelles station on the other, as these sectors are currently served by line 113.