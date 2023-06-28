Will the bus be sufficient to meet the needs and growth of the local population?

The Bus Bords de Marne project takes into account the changes in jobs, housing and transport undertaken in the region. It is the result of significant collaborative work with each of the municipalities concerned. The Bus will be able to meet demand and transport up to 40,000 passengers per day in articulated buses, about 30% more than the current line 113. The infrastructure will be scalable and will make it possible to accommodate biarticulated buses in order to respond, if necessary, to a greater evolution of travel beyond the commissioning of the project.