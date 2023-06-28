Will the project require expropriations?

In some sectors, where the lanes are not wide enough to install bus lanes, and depending on the scenario of the number of road lanes that will be chosen, widening the street profile may be necessary. Land acquisitions can then be considered at the level of the most restrictive sections. They will be defined in future studies and presented as soon as possible during the public interest inquiry. In some sectors, widenings could be carried out as part of the territory's urban projects, independently of the transportation project.