New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
Will the buses and stations be accessible to all?
The new stations will be accessible to all and comfortable. Through the creation of wide pavements and the development of pedestrian refuges at crossroads, the project will increase pedestrian safety along the entire axis and in particular for access to the stations. All the planned facilities, and in particular the stations and their surroundings, will comply with accessibility standards (wheelchair, strollers, etc.).