Where would the terminus be located in Val de Fontenay?

At this stage of the project, the location of the terminus is envisaged in the Val de Fontenay bus hub in order to facilitate connections with other bus lines (the redevelopment of the bus hub is being studied as part of the overall study on the Val de Fontenay hub). To reach the heavy modes (RER A and E, metro line 15 and Tram 1), passengers will be able to use, in addition to the terminus, the Carnot and Bobet stops and reach the new passenger buildings that will be built to the east of the A86 and RER E, by taking the Allée des Sablons, which will be redeveloped. During the preliminary studies, Île-de-France Mobilités will study the variants for the location of the terminus in the light of the contributions collected during the consultation and with the aim of optimising the conditions for bus intermodality within the cluster.