Why choose Chelles-Gournay station as your eastern terminus?

In order to encourage connections with the heavy modes in Chelles, present or future (RER E, Transilien P, metro line 16), it is essential to plan for the passage of the Bus as close as possible to the RER stations and the Grand Paris Express. Subsequent studies will have to specify the terms and conditions for inserting the terminus into this major interchange hub. Two other terminals were not considered:

The Terre-Ciel shopping centre: the number of passengers expected between the Terre-Ciel shopping centre and the Chelles – Gournay station is much lower than that which made it possible to size the frequency and capacity of the Bus Bords de Marne; It is therefore preferable to provide this service by other line(s) of the local bus network.

The town hall of Chelles: the terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne will be sized to accommodate two-articulated clean energy buses; these infrastructures would be difficult to insert at the place of the partial terminus of the current line 113 in front of the town hall of Chelles. In addition, such a terminus would lead to difficulties in the regularity of the Bus between the Chelles – Gournay station and the terminus.