Why don't the stations of the metro line 1 (Val de Fontenay) and metro line 11 (Neuilly-Hôpitals) extension projects appear on the project map?

The map of the Bus Bords de Marne project represents the situation envisaged for 2030 on which the passenger traffic forecasts used to size this new public transport offer are based. The plans to extend metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay and metro line 11 to Noisy-Champs will not be put into service by 2030. This is why they are not on the project map. Regarding the M1 metro extension project, the provisional schedule of the project indicates an indicative commissioning in 2035. Regarding the second phase of the M11 metro extension project to Noisy-Champs, the so-called schematic studies carried out in 2016 made it possible to carry out a socio-economic assessment on the basis of population and employment projections established by the Paris Region Institute (formerly the Institut d'Aménagement urbain d'Île-de-France) in conjunction with INSEE Île-de-France. The General Secretariat for Investment, in its opinion issued in December 2019 on this socio-economic assessment, concluded that it was not possible to decide on the appropriateness of the project without knowing the possible urban developments subsequent to the projects already known in the territory crossed, and that only a major densification, much higher than that already undertaken, could lead to the construction of a metro line being appropriate.