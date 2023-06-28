Why a bus and not a tram?

According to studies conducted by Île-de-France Mobilités, the number of passengers likely to use public transport on the former RN34 on the horizon of the project's commissioning does not justify the installation of a tramway. A bus rapid transit (BRT) such as the Bus Bords de Marne will be able to meet demand and transport up to 40,000 passengers per day in articulated buses, which is about 30% more than the current line 113. In addition, the infrastructure will be scalable and will make it possible to accommodate biarticulated buses in order to respond, if necessary, to a greater evolution of travel beyond the commissioning of the project.