New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
When will the bus be put into service?
The Bus Bords de Marne project can be carried out in the medium term. As an ticket, it took 7 to 9 years between the consultation and the commissioning of comparable projects. This period takes into account in particular the time taken to obtain the various regulatory authorisations and the time required for land acquisitions and the implementation of any diversions of the concession networks. An optimization of the schedule will be sought in the later phases of the project.