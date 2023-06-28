What is the cost of the project? How will it be financed?

The cost of the project, excluding rolling stock, is estimated at approximately €156.6 million excluding taxes (excluding tax) at the economic conditions of January 2020. This is an estimate at the feasibility stage of plus or minus 20%. It will be clarified in the context of subsequent studies. The funds necessary to carry out the studies up to the public interest inquiry are provided by each of the funders (State, Île-de-France Region, Departments of Seine-et-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne) on the basis of their own funds. On the occasion of the public inquiry, Île-de-France Mobilités will propose a socio-economic assessment that will make it possible to assess the public utility of the project (economic, social and environmental) with regard to its cost.