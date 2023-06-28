What will be the characteristics of the rolling stock?

To cope with the evolution of demand, it is planned to operate the future Bus Bords de Marne line with 18 m long articulated buses. The facilities are sized to accommodate biarticulated buses and will thus be able to support a greater increase in demand envisaged in the long term in view of the urban development of the sector without penalising the operability of the line. By 2024, the entire bus fleet will have to be environmentally friendly. In accordance with this energy transition approach, clean vehicles (electric or biomethane-powered) will be operated on this BRT line. The existing bus operational centres, including the Centre Bus des bords de Marne located in Neuilly-Plaisance, do not have the necessary capacity to receive future buses. A new bus operations centre will ensure their maintenance, cleaning, parking and meet the needs of other bus lines in the area. Two sites close to the route and a suitable surface area are envisaged for its installation at this stage of the studies:

In Chelles, on the SNCF right-of-way located to the south of the railway line;

In Neuilly-sur-Marne, on the abandoned A103 motorway.

At the end of the consultation, the studies of the schematic plan will continue on one or more of these sites. Particular attention will be paid to the architectural and environmental quality of this building, which is essential to the project, from the design stage.