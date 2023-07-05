What is the follow-up given to the opinions and remarks collected during the preliminary consultation?

At the end of the consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités drew up a report listing the exchanges and opinions expressed and specifying what Île-de-France Mobilités draws from them in terms of lessons and orientations for the continuation of the studies to be carried out, so that the project best meets the needs and expectations of the territory. This document was validated by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on April 14, 2021, and is available in the site's media library.It feeds into the project and guides the realization of the preliminary studies in progress. The results of the consultation will be attached to the public inquiry file.