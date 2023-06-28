New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
What are the urban and landscaping developments proposed by the project?
The Bus Bords de Marne project provides for the complete redevelopment of the public space, from the sidewalks to the road, along the entire route. The proposed developments will contribute to reducing the strong road character of the former RN34. More space will be given to pedestrians and cyclists, with more comfortable pavements and the development of a continuous two-way cycle path. The landscaping will be determined in the next studies of the project.