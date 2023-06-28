What are the urban and landscaping developments proposed by the project?

The landscaping treatments proposed along the entire route will help to reduce the strong road character of the former RN34 and to strengthen the natural link with the banks of the Marne. The current mineral aspect of this important and highly trafficked axis will be compensated for by the development of planted sidewalks as soon as the right-of-way is sufficient. At this stage of the project, impact areas have been identified with the necessary tree cutting in certain places, such as in Perreux-sur-Marne (the installation of the lane dedicated to the bus would require the removal of the central median and the removal of the trees there). However, the tree removals envisaged at this stage remain conditional on the detailed analysis of the location of the structures as part of the preliminary studies that are underway. It is a question of avoiding or reducing the impacts as much as possible according to the ERC approach: avoid, reduce, compensate. If necessary, Île-de-France Mobilités will implement qualitative compensation measures.