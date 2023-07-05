What about the service to Nogent-sur-Marne station?

The project will be accompanied by a reorganisation of the local bus network. A service will be maintained between the stations of Nogent-sur-Marne and Neuilly-Plaisance, with line(s) other than the Bus Bords de Marne. The terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne was considered at the Nogent-sur-Marne RER station but this option was not chosen for the following reasons:

the number of passengers expected to and from Nogent-sur-Marne is much lower than that which made it possible to size the Bus Bords de Marne line between Val de Fontenay and Chelles - Gournay; it is preferable to provide this service by another bus line that is more suitable;

the insertion of bicycle facilities and lanes dedicated to buses would imply too great an impact on the Boulevard de Strasbourg (in particular on parking lots and alignment trees).