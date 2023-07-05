New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
What is planned for the service of the Castermant district, the town hall district and the Terre-Ciel shopping centre in Chelles?
The project will be accompanied by a precisely defined reorganisation of the local bus network 2 to 3 years before the project is put into operation. Lines other than the Bus Bords de Marne will then make it possible to maintain the service between the Chelles - Gournay station, the town hall and the shopping centre.