If the number of road lanes is reduced, what will be the impact on local traffic and for motorists who currently use this axis?

The project requires moving from a profile of 4 road lanes for motorists (2 lanes in each direction) to a profile of 2 or 3 road lanes on the former RN34, depending on the sections, in order to allow the insertion of lanes dedicated to buses and quality facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, while limiting the impact on land acquisitions, parking lot and driveshafts. The traffic studies carried out prior to the consultation showed that this reduction in road capacity would reduce the number of vehicles passing through the axis, thus improving the quality of life around the axis (noise, air quality, safety of pedestrian crossings): a route via the A4 motorway or the Francilienne would become more attractive for vehicles in transit. Nevertheless, traffic would remain heavy on certain sectors of the former RN34, with or without the completion of the Bus Bords de Marne project. This would be particularly the case at the Pointe de Gournay, between the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station and the Leclerc crossroads in Perreux-sur-Marne and between the Resistance crossroads and the hospital sector in Neuilly-sur-Marne. During the preliminary consultation, the reduction in the number of roads raised strong concerns on the part of the public and the communities concerned by the project, as to the prospects of deterioration of traffic conditions on this axis and the surrounding area, as well as their impact on the living environment. The upcoming traffic studies will make it possible to deepen, according to different scenarios and in conjunction with the local authorities, the impacts of the project on road traffic, to inform the choice of development that will ultimately be brought to the public inquiry. The proposed developments will have to be consistent from one end of the route to the other, to avoid the appearance of "bottlenecks". These studies will also make it possible to specify the operating principles of the intersections, the main points of road traffic congestion, and to define the necessary accompanying measures on the roads near the former RN34.