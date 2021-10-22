Bus

Funding and actors

The actors

Infrastructure

Many public actors have committed to financing the project's studies: the State (21%), the Île-de-France Region (49%) and the Val-d'Oise department (30%).

Rolling stock

The rolling stock (i.e. the buses) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The farm

The operation (i.e. the maintenance of buses and stations, human resources and video surveillance, etc.) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The funders

Committed to improving daily travel and the transition to more sustainable transport, the State is co-financing the project via the 2023-2027 mobility component of the State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) 2021-2027 and is actively participating in its monitoring via the prefectures of Val-d'Oise and Yvelines.

As the main funder of public transport in the Île-de-France region, the Île-de-France Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the network. Alongside Île-de-France Mobilités, it acts to sustainably improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents and meet the needs of all users.

As a long-standing player in the development of public transport, the Val-d'Oise Department has supported the project since its inception, financed part of the work and contributed to the management of the roads concerned

Project management

As the organising authority for mobility in Île-de-France, Île-de-France Mobilités decides and manages the project. It finances 100% of the rolling stock and operation of the future Bus Entre Seine, guaranteeing an efficient and modern service

The partners

The Saint Germain Boucles de Seine agglomeration community is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.

The Val Parisis agglomeration community is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilised throughout the studies and works.

The Greater Paris Metropolis is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.

The municipality of Argenteuil is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.

The municipality of Bezons is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.

The municipality of Cormeilles-en-Parisis is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilised throughout the studies and works.

The municipality of Sartrouville is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.