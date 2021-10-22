Funding and actors
The actors
Infrastructure
Many public actors have committed to financing the project's studies: the State (21%), the Île-de-France Region (49%) and the Val-d'Oise department (30%).
Rolling stock
The rolling stock (i.e. the buses) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The farm
The operation (i.e. the maintenance of buses and stations, human resources and video surveillance, etc.) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The funders
Committed to improving daily travel and the transition to more sustainable transport, the State is co-financing the project via the 2023-2027 mobility component of the State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) 2021-2027 and is actively participating in its monitoring via the prefectures of Val-d'Oise and Yvelines.
As the main funder of public transport in the Île-de-France region, the Île-de-France Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the network. Alongside Île-de-France Mobilités, it acts to sustainably improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents and meet the needs of all users.
The partners
The Saint Germain Boucles de Seine agglomeration community is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.
The Val Parisis agglomeration community is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilised throughout the studies and works.
The Greater Paris Metropolis is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.
The municipality of Argenteuil is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.
The municipality of Bezons is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works.
The municipality of Cormeilles-en-Parisis is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilised throughout the studies and works.