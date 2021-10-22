TOWARDS CORMEILLES-EN-PARISIS STATION: IMPROVEMENTS TO FACILITATE BUS TRAFFIC
The route considered is that of the current bus line 3, which will use the infrastructure dedicated to buses between the Pont de Bezons and the Schuman crossroads, then which will keep its current route to the Cormeilles-en-Parisis station by providing service to the ZAC des Bois-Rochefort.
Over about 3 kilometres, support measures are proposed in the municipality of Cormeilles-en-Parisis in order to ensure good accessibility conditions to the station and to promote bus operations while limiting the impact on the urban environment.
Three stations will be redeveloped to offer more comfort to passengers and time savings in the resort.
Three intersections will be affected by the implementation of priority for buses:
1 – Avenue Louis Hayet / Rue des Frères Lumière
2 – Rue de Saint-Germain / Rue du Général Sarrail
3 – Rue du Général Sarrail / Rue du Lieutenant Edouard Vicario
In addition, two junctions require a change in priority in favour of buses:
1 – Rue Saint Germain / Rue des Champs Guillaume: a STOP will be set up on Rue des Champs Guillaume in place of the one currently present on Rue Saint Germain in order to facilitate the operation of buses on this street.
2 – Rue Saint-Germain / Rue de Nancy: a give way will be set up for vehicles arriving from Rue de Saint-Germain north to facilitate the left turn of buses towards the bus station.
Three public transport projects are planned in the study area (by 2028 and 2030):
- Extension of the T11 tram in Sartrouville
- EOLE: extension of the RER E to Mantes-la-Jolie
- Extension of Tram 1
The Bus Entre Seine project and the T11 tram are two complementary projects for the region. Some bus lines benefiting from the Bus Entre Seine project, in particular line 272, will be able to connect with the T11 tram in Argenteuil, Val-Notre-Dame and Sartrouville.
The bus network is intended to be reorganised in the run-up to the T11 tram project. As the Bus Entre Seine project provides for occasional road improvements in Sartrouville, the route of the lines may evolve in order to ensure an optimal network of public transport in this area.
The load of buses using the dedicated lanes approaching Argenteuil station will decrease due to the arrival of the T11 tram and will be around 1,100 passengers during the morning rush hour.