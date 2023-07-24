Preliminary consultation (2015)

Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner, organised a preliminary consultation on the project from 11 May to 26 June 2015, in collaboration with the project's funders (the Île-de-France Region and the Seine-et-Marne Departmental Council) and the local authorities. In order to collect the greatest number of opinions and adapt to the specificities of the territory, several methods of informing and expressing the public have been implemented.

This privileged time of information and dialogue first made it possible to present the project to people who live, work, and travel in the territory. The presentation of the project was made on the basis of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP), a document that presents the elements of feasibility and opportunity of the project. This consultation also aimed to gather everyone's opinion on the project.

Several route variants were proposed during the consultation (see p.3 of the leaflet), which helped to clarify the choice of Ile-de-France Mobilités so that the project best meets the expectations and needs of the territory.