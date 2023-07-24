Preliminary consultation (2015)
Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner, organised a preliminary consultation on the project from 11 May to 26 June 2015, in collaboration with the project's funders (the Île-de-France Region and the Seine-et-Marne Departmental Council) and the local authorities. In order to collect the greatest number of opinions and adapt to the specificities of the territory, several methods of informing and expressing the public have been implemented.
This privileged time of information and dialogue first made it possible to present the project to people who live, work, and travel in the territory. The presentation of the project was made on the basis of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP), a document that presents the elements of feasibility and opportunity of the project. This consultation also aimed to gather everyone's opinion on the project.
Several route variants were proposed during the consultation (see p.3 of the leaflet), which helped to clarify the choice of Ile-de-France Mobilités so that the project best meets the expectations and needs of the territory.
Documents concerning the prior consultation
The project leaflet
The results of the consultation
The schematic studies continued on the variants selected following the assessment of the consultation:
- In Val d'Europe, the service to the hospital via the circular boulevard is the variant that has been chosen.
- At the Marne-la-Vallée–Chessy station hub, the alternative route via Rue Morris has been selected
- In Esbly, the alternative route via the Louis Braille college has been chosen
- 2 passenger meetings at the stations of Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy on 4 June and Val d'Europe on 10 June 2015
- Leaflet participation tools with T-coupon and website
- 2 public meetings in Esbly on 26 May 2015, and in Serris on 16 June 2015