New lineRosny-sur-Seine > Mantes-la-Jolie

To accompany the arrival of the RER E and the various urban development projects planned for the Mantois region, it is planned to create a bus in a dedicated lane and to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie hub.

The Mantois bus in its own lane will provide a new high-quality, fast and regular connection, and will contribute to improving travel conditions by serving the Mantes-la-Jolie hub, the Val Fourré district and, in the long term, Rosny-sur-Seine.

Map

Plan du projet Bus Rosny-sur-Seine > Mantes-la-Jolie
Key-Figures

7 500

daily travelers

13

Stations

5.4 km

of tracing

20 minutes

between Rosny-sur-Seineand Mantes-la-Jolie

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2016 : Consultation
  • 2014-2015: Preliminary Studies / Schematic Diagram

Overview

Finance and actors

Finance

  • Infrastructure: €50.5 million, 2014 value (Region + CD 78 + Grand Paris Seine et Oise)
  • Buses (Île-de-France Mobilités)
  • Operations (Île-de-France Mobilités)

Actors

Île-de-France Mobilités carried out the feasibility studies and the consultation.

The Île-de-France Region and the Yvelines Department are financing the studies and infrastructure.

The Greater Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community (GPS&O) is also participating in the financing and has been the project owner since the consultation.

