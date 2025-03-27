New lineRosny-sur-Seine > Mantes-la-Jolie

To accompany the arrival of the RER E and the various urban development projects planned for the Mantois region, it is planned to create a bus in a dedicated lane and to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie hub.

The Mantois bus in its own lane will provide a new high-quality, fast and regular connection, and will contribute to improving travel conditions by serving the Mantes-la-Jolie hub, the Val Fourré district and, in the long term, Rosny-sur-Seine.