Comfort and safety
Zoom in on the interior of the cabin
Video surveillance and security in the cabin and in the stations
- Video surveillance is provided in real time in the cabin, in the stations and in their surroundings.
- The cabins are equipped with an intercom to communicate with the operating staff, coupled with a communication system accessible to the hearing impaired in order to respond to any request.
- The operating staff ensures the safety of passengers at all times when boarding, disembarking at the station, but also during the online journey. It is thus able to deal with any possible passenger incident and has a direct link with the fire brigade and police forces.
An optimal emergency system
The C1 Cable is equipped with a backup system designed to deal with all incidents. This device, called "integrated recovery", allows passengers to return to the stations in complete safety, while remaining inside the cabins.
Precautions in case of bad weather
The C1 cable runs in an area that is not very affected by episodes of strong winds. However, in the event of winds above 70 km/h, the speed of the cabins is reduced. In the event of a storm (wind exceeding 90 km/h), the cable car is closed and replacement buses are systematically set up.