Comfort and safety

Video surveillance and security in the cabin and in the stations

Video surveillance is provided in real time in the cabin, in the stations and in their surroundings.

The cabins are equipped with an intercom to communicate with the operating staff, coupled with a communication system accessible to the hearing impaired in order to respond to any request.

The operating staff ensures the safety of passengers at all times when boarding, disembarking at the station, but also during the online journey. It is thus able to deal with any possible passenger incident and has a direct link with the fire brigade and police forces.

An optimal emergency system

The C1 Cable is equipped with a backup system designed to deal with all incidents. This device, called "integrated recovery", allows passengers to return to the stations in complete safety, while remaining inside the cabins.