Line management
Entrance to the Limeil-Brévannes station
Installations harmoniously integrated into the landscape
The garages and the workshop are positioned on either side of the Limeil-Brévannes station. Their integration into the landscape has been particularly careful. Plantations surround the buildings. One of the roofs is entirely vegetated, while the other supports a photovoltaic installation of about 500 m². It produces 103,600 kWh of green electricity year-round and powers the station's lighting, sockets, convector, water heater and overhead crane.
A rigorous operating system
The operation of the line is managed from the Centralised Control Centre (PCC), located at the Limeil-Brévannes station. From this station, operators have all the information and means to control the line and act in real time on its operation. For example, they control passenger information, can communicate with passengers and have video surveillance screens in the cabin and on the platforms... They are supported by Local Control Posts (PCL), installed in the 4 other stations of the C1 Cable.
The operator of the C1 Cable
As part of the public service delegations and the modernisation of the bus network in the middle and outer suburbs, Île-de-France Mobilités has appointed Transdev to operate the C1 Cable and the bus lines in the sector. The operation of the C1 Cable by Transdev began as soon as it was commissioned on 13 December 2005, until the end of the contract, i.e. 4 years.