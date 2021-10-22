Line management

A rigorous operating system

The operation of the line is managed from the Centralised Control Centre (PCC), located at the Limeil-Brévannes station. From this station, operators have all the information and means to control the line and act in real time on its operation. For example, they control passenger information, can communicate with passengers and have video surveillance screens in the cabin and on the platforms... They are supported by Local Control Posts (PCL), installed in the 4 other stations of the C1 Cable.