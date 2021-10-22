Acoustic measurements

Proactive measures to control the noise level of the C1 Cable

Since the beginning of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has been careful to obtain the best possible footprint of the C1 Cable on its environment. It is in this spirit that it has made a point of imposing strict acoustic standards on the cable manufacturer. The choice of the group of companies responsible for its implementation was thus made, in addition to many other criteria, on its particularly advanced commitments in terms of acoustics. The control of the noise level is therefore made possible by several measures.