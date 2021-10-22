Acoustic measurements
Excerpt from the acoustic study
Proactive measures to control the noise level of the C1 Cable
Since the beginning of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has been careful to obtain the best possible footprint of the C1 Cable on its environment. It is in this spirit that it has made a point of imposing strict acoustic standards on the cable manufacturer. The choice of the group of companies responsible for its implementation was thus made, in addition to many other criteria, on its particularly advanced commitments in terms of acoustics. The control of the noise level is therefore made possible by several measures.
Rigorous studies and modelling
As there are no regulations on the noise emitted by cable cars, the impact studies were carried out on the basis of the "transport noise" regulations and verified according to the "neighbourhood noise" regulations, these two approaches being interesting and complementary. All the studies and models carried out indicate that the C1 Cable is fully compliant with these regulations, on the entire line, including stations and pylons. The noise generated by the cable car blends into the ambient noise measured along the entire route.
A "new generation" tractor carrier cable
This good acoustic performance is due in particular to the choice of the carrier cable – tractor. It is a new generation cable, made up of "strands" (metal wires), each intertwined with synthetic profile. This design makes the cable almost smooth. This greatly reduces the vibrations and noise emitted when it is in motion.
Adapted technical and phonic choices
The motor system chosen for the C1 Cable is one of the quietest. In the station, vibration dampers are installed and the stations and roofs are soundproofed.
Regular monitoring of the sound level
In order to ensure that the noise emitted by the cable does not constitute a nuisance for local residents, noise levels in the vicinity of the cable car will be monitored after its commissioning, and then regularly for the first 10 years of operation.