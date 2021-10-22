Command posts

The operation of the line is managed from the Centralised Control Centre (PCC), located at the Temps Durables* station. From this station, operators have all the information and means to control the line and act in real time on its operation. The PCC is supported by Local Control Posts (PCLs), installed in the 4 other stations of the C1 Cable Line.

These PCLs are more particularly in charge of any malfunctions in the station and their equipment as well as communication with passengers.

The name of the station is provisional*