Reduce
Resorts: main reduction measures
1/ The architecture of the stations
For the most part, the stations of the C1 Cable are characterized by a design of High Environmental Quality:
• an architectural design based on simplicity, with the use of sober materials, the greening of the roofs and a limited footprint on the ground;
• an operation focused on reducing energy needs and using renewable energy.
In order to achieve an objective of energy sobriety, several significant choices have been made: sustainable and low-carbon materials, efficient thermal insulation, heating limited to the operating premises by heat pump, natural lighting and LEDs, a photovoltaic installation at the Limeil-Brévannes station, etc.;
• quality landscaping, in the spirit of the green corridor, La Végétale;
• Rational management of runoff water and all green spaces.
2/ Green roofs: ecological and aesthetic coatings
The roofs of the 5 stations of the C1 Cable, i.e. approximately 2,000m2, as well as the roof of one of the line's garages will be vegetated.
This choice was made at the design stage of the project in order to promote the integration of the buildings into the landscape, on the one hand, and to be part of the High Environmental Quality (HQE) approach that guides the construction of the cable car, on the other hand. Greening roofs has many advantages.
In ecological terms:
- contribute to reducing impermeable urban surfaces;
- improve air quality by countering urban pollution by reducing the rate of CO and CO2 emitted;
- develop biodiversity areas;
- retain rainwater.
In economic terms:
- reinforcement of the acoustic and thermal insulation of buildings;
- protection of roof waterproofing;
- Limited maintenance of surfaces.
After the installation of a drainage system covered with suitable soil (substrate) on the roofs, vegetated rollers ready to grow are deployed on the surfaces. They are composed of various hardy and resistant plants: 13 varieties of sedum, blood geraniums, acinos savory and wild marjoram.
The rollers are watered regularly for the first few weeks to promote recovery, then only annual maintenance is required. These plants have the advantage of being satisfied with rainwater.
In short, the green roofs of your stations will contribute to the visual and environmental quality of the 1st urban cable car in Île-de-France.
3/ Rational water management
In order to promote the infiltration of rainwater in the vicinity of the stations, water infiltration or retention structures will be created. These will mainly be open-air basins, valleys or ditches. Rainwater is evacuated by natural flow from the collection point to an outlet and by direct infiltration into the ground if it is permeable.
Valleys and ditchesare part of the linear developments that allow integrated water management in an urban environment. These are longitudinal depressions, with varying slopes, which collect and regulate rainwater and runoff, slowing down its flow to an outlet (sewerage network, for example). The difference between ditch and valley is mainly based on their morphology. A ditch is linear, quite deep and its banks are steep It is a structure which, by its nature, can remain in water. It is therefore not drained.
The valley can be related to a wide, shallow ditch with gently sloping banks.
Infiltration basins will be set up at the level of the cable car take-off areas. Indeed, in the context of the realization of a teleported system, it is necessary to respect certain minimum safety distances between the natural terrain and the bottom of the cabins. Thus, at the exit of the station, take-off areas have been designed, requiring a significant setback in relation to the level of the station platforms. These areas will be densely vegetated and will serve as infiltration basins into which water from the roofs of the stations and adjoining forecourts is discharged.
4/ The reuse of topsoil: the example of Villa Nova
The Villa Nova station in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges is located between the city and the fields, since it is partly built on the agricultural plot that runs alongside it. The 700 m3 of topsoil that were extracted to carry out the work have been preserved and stored on the plant's own right-of-way.
Topsoilis the top layer of soil. With a thickness of 15 to 40 cm and generally brown in colour, it has important quality properties for biodiversity and culture: it is biologically active, rich in minerals and organic matter.
This soil, which is suitable for planting, will be reused during the landscaping planned around the resort. This organization is fully in line with the virtuous approach of the project: reuse of materials on site and limitation of CO and CO2 emissions related to transport. This reuse will be duplicated on other rights-of-way as far as possible. What characterises the C1 Cable project is precisely the desire to leave nothing to chance and to include from its design all the necessary provisions to meet the High Environmental Quality criteria for which it has been certified.
Revegetation of the route: main reduction measures
Planting and transplanting
300 young trees and plants have been transplanted into the green corridor, near the construction site;
•More than 500 trees have been planted along the line.
65 species were chosen for their robustness and low water consumption: tall trees, shrubs, grasses and perennials...
75% of them are endemic and recommended by the guide to native plants of the Paris Basin. The growth of transplanted or planted trees will change depending on the species and weather conditions. Their rooting and growth will be carefully observed during the first years.
Other reduction measures
Other reduction measures have been put in place and some will be maintained beyond the commissioning of the cable car:
- The installation of coloured devices on the cables to avoid collisions with birds.
- Amphibian barriers installed around the site rights-of-way.
- Downward-facing lighting whose temperatures are compatible with the rhythm of life of bats.