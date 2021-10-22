3/ Rational water management

In order to promote the infiltration of rainwater in the vicinity of the stations, water infiltration or retention structures will be created. These will mainly be open-air basins, valleys or ditches. Rainwater is evacuated by natural flow from the collection point to an outlet and by direct infiltration into the ground if it is permeable.



Valleys and ditchesare part of the linear developments that allow integrated water management in an urban environment. These are longitudinal depressions, with varying slopes, which collect and regulate rainwater and runoff, slowing down its flow to an outlet (sewerage network, for example). The difference between ditch and valley is mainly based on their morphology. A ditch is linear, quite deep and its banks are steep It is a structure which, by its nature, can remain in water. It is therefore not drained.

The valley can be related to a wide, shallow ditch with gently sloping banks.

Infiltration basins will be set up at the level of the cable car take-off areas. Indeed, in the context of the realization of a teleported system, it is necessary to respect certain minimum safety distances between the natural terrain and the bottom of the cabins. Thus, at the exit of the station, take-off areas have been designed, requiring a significant setback in relation to the level of the station platforms. These areas will be densely vegetated and will serve as infiltration basins into which water from the roofs of the stations and adjoining forecourts is discharged.