Work in Valenton and Limeil-Brévannes, from mid-January to early June 2023

In order to build the C1 Cable, work will begin on the right-of-way of the future "Émile Zola*" station, between Rue Gabriel Péri, Rue Émile Zola and Ruelle de Paris.

What work needs to be done?

Between mid-January and early June 2023, we will carry out the preparatory operations essential to the start of construction work on your future resort and its surroundings.

It is a question of preparing the ground, delimiting the perimeter and installing the site equipment. To do this, deforestation will be carried out. They will be limited to what is strictly necessary and will be carried out during the 1st quarter of 2023, outside the birds' breeding period. A team of ecologists carried out an inventory of the sites

upstream of the work, and will ensure their conservation and preservation throughout the work.

The site will be secured by hoardings. Truck traffic will be managed by the companions who will also ensure the cleanliness of the site and its surroundings.

What will be the hours of the work?

The hours of the worksite will be: Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.

* The name of the station is provisional

