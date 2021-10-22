Intermodality
At each station, facilities for everyone!
To facilitate routes and the comfort of users, the surroundings of the stations are equipped with bicycle parking, comfortable and secure pedestrian paths, new bus stops (equipped with furniture and real-time passenger information system), drop-off points, etc. The bus network in connection with the C1 Cable is adapted.
Pedestrians
Signage and paths adapted to all have been set up. Paths are facilitated all around the stations: passenger signage, benches and landscaping along the route, guide paths for the visually impaired, etc.
Bikes
Cycle paths are created or redeveloped, whenever possible, in the vicinity of the stations. Secure bicycle lockers with about forty spaces and shelters with about twenty double self-service hoops are set up in the immediate vicinity of the stations and/or cycle paths.
Bus
Bus connections are facilitated and reorganised between now and the commissioning of the C1 Cable.
New furniture is installed for better user comfort and real-time passenger information.
Cars
Drop-off spaces are available as close as possible to the stations and are partly dedicated to people with reduced mobility.
Your Pointe du Lac resort, seen from the sky
1 - Your Pointe du Lac resort
2 - New footbridge, converted into a planted promenade, linking the stations of metro 8 and Cable C1 to Mail François Mitterrand
3 - Direct connection to metro 8 via the footbridge
4 - Bus stops preserved, accessible with the new footbridge
5 - Bicycle parking (secure lockers and hoops)
your La Végétale resort, seen from the sky
1 - Your La Végétale resort
2 - Consolidated and refurbished bus stops, near the station, on Avenue Descartes
3 - Bicycle facilities around the resort; Bicycle parking (secure lockers and hoops)
4 - Drop-off spaces partly reserved for people with reduced mobility
Your Valenton resort, seen from the sky
1 - Your Valenton resort
2 - Redeveloped bus stops on Avenue Gabriel Péri and Rue Saint-John Perse
3 - Bicycle parking (secure locker and hoops)
4 - Drop-off spaces partly reserved for people with reduced mobility
5 - Redeveloped Ruelle de Paris
Your Villa Nova resort, seen from the sky
1 - Your Villa Nova resort
2 - Refurbished bus stops along the avenue
3 - A one-way cycle path along the avenue, bicycle parking (secure locker and hoops)
4 - Safe pedestrian crossing created (plateau and lights)
5 - Drop-off spaces partly reserved for people with reduced mobility
Your Limeil-Brévannes resort, seen from the sky.
1 - Your Limeil-Brévannes resort
2 - Centralised command post, operating premises and workshop garages of the C1 Cable
3 - Redeveloped bus stops along Rue Paul Valéry
4 - Development of a cycle path along Rue Paul Valéry / Bicycle parking (secure locker and hoops)
5 - Drop-off area partly reserved for people with reduced mobility