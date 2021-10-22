Work on the Bois Matar station, from mid-February to mid-May 2

In order to build the C1 Cable, the first works will begin to prepare the construction of your cable car.

What work needs to be done?

Between mid-February and mid-April 2023

• On Avenue du Président J.F. Kennedy,

• On the RD 136 / RD 102 roundabout, at the intersection of Avenue du Président J.F. Kennedy and Avenue de la Fontaine Saint-Martin,

• And, at the intersection of Avenue du Président J.F. Kennedy and Rue du Bois Colbert.

Deforestation will be carried out. They will be limited to what is strictly necessary and will be carried out outside the birds' breeding period.

A team of ecologists has carried out an inventory of sites with ecological issues prior to the work, and will ensure their conservation and preservation throughout the work.

These interventions will only hinder road traffic very occasionally: an alternating traffic flow and a diversion of the cycle path on Avenue du Président J.F.K. will be set up for one day.

Between mid-February and mid-May 2023

• On Avenue du Président J.F. Kennedy, between Avenue Paul Verlaine and Rue des Tilleuls

We will carry out the preparatory operations essential to the start of the construction work on your future station and its surroundings: this involves preparing the ground, delimiting the perimeter and installing the site equipment.

The site will be secured by hoardings. Truck traffic will be managed by the companions who will also ensure the cleanliness of the site and its surroundings.

What will be the schedules of the worksites?

The hours of the worksite will be: Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.