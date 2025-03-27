Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle de Val-de-Fontenay

Updated on

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Val-de-Marne
City of Fontenay-sous-Bois
Society of Major Projects
SNCF
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

With 115,000 daily passengers, Val de Fontenay is the leading station in the eastern Ile-de-France region. By 2035, the number of passengers at the Val de Fontenay station will increase by 115% due to the commissioning of new public transport lines (Metros M1 and M15, RER E extended to the west, Tram T1, Bus Bord de Marne) and urban development in the area. Val de Fontenay will play a major role in the development dynamics of the eastern Ile-de-France region. It is becoming essential to rethink the layout and operation of the station to improve the quality of service for passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport.

The redevelopment project concerns the spaces inside the station, to improve passenger traffic and connections, and the spaces around the station, to facilitate intermodality (pedestrians, bicycles, buses, etc.).

You can find the latest information on this project on the dedicated site:

http://www.reamenagement-gare-val-de-fontenay.fr

Map

Plan du projet Pole - Station Redevelopment Pôle de Val-de-Fontenay
Plan du réaménagement du Pôle de Val-de-Fontenay

Key-Figures

115 000

passengers per day today

+ 115 %

additional passengers by 2035

2

new metro lines (1 and 15) by 2035

1

new tram line T1

600,000 m²

of urban projects around the station

1

reinforced bus offer (Bus Bords de Marne)

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2017: Consultation
  • 2020: Schematic diagram
  • From April 24 to May 26, 2021: Public inquiry
  • 2022: Declaration of public utility / Preliminary design / Start of work
  • Phasing from 2030 to 2035: Commissioning

Finance and actors

Finance

At this stage of the studies, the cost of the project is estimated at €275 million:

  • €236 million for the development of the "rail" perimeter
  • €24 million for the development of the "intermodal" perimeter
  • €15 million for land

*The amount is subject to change by + or - 10%. It will be specified at the end of the preliminary design phase of the studies.