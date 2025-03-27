RedevelopmentPôle de Val-de-Fontenay

You can find the latest information on this project on the dedicated site:
115 000
+ 115 %
2
1
600,000 m²
1
- 2017: Consultation
- 2020: Schematic diagram
- From April 24 to May 26, 2021: Public inquiry
- 2022: Declaration of public utility / Preliminary design / Start of work
- Phasing from 2030 to 2035: Commissioning
Finance
At this stage of the studies, the cost of the project is estimated at €275 million:
- €236 million for the development of the "rail" perimeter
- €24 million for the development of the "intermodal" perimeter
- €15 million for land
*The amount is subject to change by + or - 10%. It will be specified at the end of the preliminary design phase of the studies.