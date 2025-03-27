RedevelopmentPôle de Val-de-Fontenay

With 115,000 daily passengers, Val de Fontenay is the leading station in the eastern Ile-de-France region. By 2035, the number of passengers at the Val de Fontenay station will increase by 115% due to the commissioning of new public transport lines (Metros M1 and M15, RER E extended to the west, Tram T1, Bus Bord de Marne) and urban development in the area. Val de Fontenay will play a major role in the development dynamics of the eastern Ile-de-France region. It is becoming essential to rethink the layout and operation of the station to improve the quality of service for passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport.

The redevelopment project concerns the spaces inside the station, to improve passenger traffic and connections, and the spaces around the station, to facilitate intermodality (pedestrians, bicycles, buses, etc.).