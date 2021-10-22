The extended Metro 1 will connect with the RER A and E, the Metro 15 East of the Grand Paris Express, the T1 tramway and the Bus Bords de Marne in Val de Fontenay.

RER A and RER E lines

The RER A line is the busiest in the Île-de-France transport network. It carries more than 1 million passengers per day, including about 600,000 on the parts of the line east of Châtelet – Les Halles. A west-east axis structuring the Île-de-France region, it serves the main hubs of the heart of the agglomeration. Vincennes is the last station of the common trunk of the RER A. Fontenay-sous-Bois and Val de Fontenay are each located on one of the two eastern branches of the line (respectively in the direction of Boissy-Saint-Léger and Marne-la-Vallée).

The RER E line serves the east of the Île-de-France region on a north-south axis. Val de Fontenay station is served by the Noisy-le-Sec – Tournan branch, providing a link to Haussmann-Saint-Lazare, via the Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est. The RER E extension project, called the Eole project, consists of extending the RER line E from the current Haussmann-Saint-Lazare terminus station in Paris to Nanterre la Folie in 2022 and then to Mantes-la-Jolie by 2024.

Metro 15 East of the Grand Paris Express

Metro 15 East will connect Saint-Denis-Pleyel to Champigny-Centre, via Val de Fontenay station. The Val de Fontenay station on line 15 East will be connected to the RER station (A and E) of Val de Fontenay, the T1 tramway and the extended Metro 1.

The Saint-Denis Pleyel Champigny-Centre section, including the Val de Fontenay station, will be put into service by 2030.

The T1 tramway extended to Val de Fontenay

The T1 tramway will be extended from the current terminus of Noisy-le-Sec to Val de Fontenay station where it will connect with Metro 1. The complete tramway line will total 25 km from Courtilles to Val de Fontenay. The tram station will be located near the Metro 1 station.

Bus Bords de Marne

The Bus Bords de Marne line plans to connect Val de Fontenay to Chelles – Gournay (Transilien P, RER E, Metro 16), via Neuilly-Plaisance (RER A). It will allow a connection with Metro 1 from the Allée des Sablons and/or from the bus station of the Val de Fontenay cluster.

Restructuring of bus networks

The extension of Metro 1 to Val de Fontenay will be accompanied by a restructuring of the bus network serving the municipalities of the project. Discussions on this restructuring will be carried out a few months before the extension is commissioned, in order to size the offer as closely as possible to the needs observed. It will be a question of optimising bus service to the main stations or stations of the railway networks, simplifying the route of the lines and serving neighbourhoods that have been landlocked until now. This restructuring will also take into account the restructuring undertaken as part of the extension of the T1 tramway and as part of the project for the new Bus Bords de Marne line.