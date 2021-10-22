Edition

The www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr website and all of its sub-sections are a service of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Director of publication: Laurent Probst

Editorial manager: Arnaud Crolais

Île-de-France Mobilités

39 bis-41 rue de Châteaudun

75009 Paris

Phone : 01 47 53 28 00

Design and writing

CAPGEMINI TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

SAS with a capital of €7,296,894

145-151 quai du Président Roosevelt

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

RCS Nanterre 479 766 842

Parimage

22 rue chauvelot

75015 Paris

Phone : 01 44 24 22 22

Site: www.parimage.fr

Intellectual property

The entire site is protected by French and international legislation relating to intellectual property. All reproduction rights are reserved, including for downloadable documents. All texts, graphics, icons, photographs, plans, logos, videos, sounds, trademarks (...) and more generally all the elements making up the site may not, in accordance with Article L122-4 of the Intellectual Property Code, be the subject of any representation or reproduction, in whole or in part, on any medium whatsoever, without the express prior authorisation of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Failure to comply with this prohibition constitutes an act of counterfeiting that may incur the civil or criminal liability of its perpetrator. Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to take legal action against any person who has not complied with this prohibition.

Thus, for any request to reproduce elements contained in the site, please contact Île-de-France Mobilités.

Accommodation

This site is hosted by:

ATOS OUTSOURCING

80 Quai Voltaire

95877 BEZONS, France

Site: www.atos.net

Protection of personal data on the site

No personal information is transferred to third parties. The information is only collected for the purposes of managing your request and internal statistics at Île-de-France Mobilités.

Personally identifiable information

In accordance with the French Data Protection Act of 6 January 1978, you have the right to access and rectify personal data concerning you. The persons concerned have been informed of their rights. The right of access to the site is immediate.

Responsibility of Île-de-France Mobilités

The information provided on the website is provided for ticket purposes only, it is non-contractual and Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held liable.

Île-de-France Mobilités also reserves the right, at any time and without notice, to make improvements and/or modifications to the website www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held liable for: damage of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the use of the website www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr and in particular any operating loss, financial or commercial loss, loss of programs and/or data, in particular in the information system of the user of the www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr site, damages of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the content and/or use of the websites linked to the site or to which users may have access via the site www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr, the impossibility of accessing the www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr website and/or any of the websites linked to it, the omissions and/or errors that the website may contain www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr.

To customize the use of cookies on this site, click here

Users

The user of this site is liable for damage of any kind, material or immaterial, direct or indirect, caused to any third party, including Île-de-France Mobilités, as a result of the illegal use or exploitation of the site www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr itself and/or one of its elements, regardless of the cause and place of occurrence of such damage, and guarantees Île-de-France Mobilités against the consequences of any claims or actions to which it may, as a result, be subject. The user of the www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr website waives any recourse against Île-de-France Mobilités in the event of legal proceedings brought by a third party against him or her as a result of the illegal use and/or exploitation of the website.

Hyperlinks

Users of the www.val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr website may not set up hypertext links to the above-mentioned website without the express prior authorisation of Île-de-France Mobilités. Also, for any request to reproduce elements contained in the Île-de-France Mobilités website, please contact Île-de-France Mobilités by post.

Writing

Parimage

Graphic and technical production Capgemini in collaboration with Parimage.

Photo and icono credits: IDFM, RATP, Parimage, Bruno Marguerite, Gérard Rollando. The illustrations are presented for ticket only.