Service Level

A quality service offer

With the extension to Val de Fontenay, Metro 1 will be very efficient with a frequency of 1 minute 35 minutes during rush hour. The current level of service of Metro 1 will also be fully maintained:

• Frequency of passage during off-peak hours: every 3 to 5 minutes,

• Automation allowing the number of trains in circulation to be adapted in real time to the number of passengers,

• Automatic platform screen doors at the new stations to control the time spent on the platform for passengers to get on and off and therefore the regularity of the line,

• Opening hours: from 5:30 am from Château de Vincennes to 1 hour 15 minutes from La Défense.

In terms of accessibility, for each new station of the extension, there are at least two accesses as well as lifts for people with reduced mobility.

A number of trains adapted to the extension

Up to 95,000 passengers will use the extended section of Metro 1 every day (up to 840,000 passengers for the entire extended line): a quarter would run between the future Val de Fontenay terminus and Château de Vincennes, with three-quarters going to Paris.

To guarantee the same level of comfort and a frequency of 1 minute 35 minutes with the extension to Val de Fontenay, it is planned to increase the capacity of Metro 1 from 56 to 68 trains.

The gradual commissioning of Metro 15 East, ensuring that the ring road can be moved without passing through Paris, will have a positive impact on the use of Metro 1 and will help balance passenger flows.

Metro 1 ridership

The number of passengers on the extension of Metro 1 between Château de Vincennes and Val de Fontenay is estimated at 13,600 passengers during the morning rush hour, i.e. around 95,000 passengers on a day of peak traffic and 27.6 million passengers per year. The total number of users of the extended line will be around 840,000 passengers per day.

Val de Fontenay will be the busiest station of the project, with 8,400 people going up and down during the morning rush hour, including more than 5,000 in the direction of Paris. Nearly three-quarters of passengers will be connecting to another structuring mode of public transport (RER A and E, Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express, tramway T1), which shows the important role of the project in the network of the inner suburbs. The Les Rigollots and Grands Pêchers stations will have a ridership of 3,800 and 3,100 people respectively during the morning rush hour, which highlights their role in serving the territory locally.

The organisation of the maintenance of the Metro 1 trains

Train maintenance is an essential component to take into account to guarantee the level of service of a Metro line:

• The train maintenance workshop in Fontenay-sous-Bois will continue to carry out heavy maintenance operations,

• The existing train breakdown centre at Porte Maillot will be used to clean the trains,

• A new train breakdown centre will be set up in Neuilly-Plaisance in the rear station of Val de Fontenay, for rapid interventions on the trains.