ExtensionOlympiades > Aéroport d'Orly

The fully automatic Metro 14 connects Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) to Olympiades (Paris 13th).

The extension to the south to Orly Airport (91, 94) will serve 10 cities spread over Paris, Val-de-Marne and Essonne. It will provide a direct link between Orly Airport and the centre of Paris.

A test train on the extension of line 14
A metro train on the platform at the Mairie de Saint-Ouen station on line 14
State
Society of Major Projects
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

Key-Figures

500 000Jobs Served

in less than 1 hour (outside Paris)

14Miles

New paths

16Min

between Olympiades and Orly Airport

250,000 to 300,000

daily travelers

7

New stations

85Seconds

between each metro during rush hour in the morning

Calendar

  1. 2014
    Enhanced consultation
  2. 2015
    Public inquiry
  3. 2016
    Statement of Public Use
  4. 2017-2024
    Work
  5. June 24, 2024
    Commissioning

Funding and actors