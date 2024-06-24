ExtensionOlympiades > Aéroport d'Orly

The fully automatic Metro 14 connects Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) to Olympiades (Paris 13th).
The extension to the south to Orly Airport (91, 94) will serve 10 cities spread over Paris, Val-de-Marne and Essonne. It will provide a direct link between Orly Airport and the centre of Paris.
Image 1 of 3
Key-Figures
500 000Jobs Served
in less than 1 hour (outside Paris)
14Miles
New paths
16Min
between Olympiades and Orly Airport
250,000 to 300,000
daily travelers
7
New stations
85Seconds
between each metro during rush hour in the morning
Calendar
- 2014Enhanced consultation
- 2015Public inquiry
- 2016Statement of Public Use
- 2017-2024Work
- June 24, 2024Commissioning